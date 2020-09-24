Internal differences become headache for Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: The ruling TRS, which was at its peak after grabbing all Assembly segments except in Manthani in the united Karimnagar district during Assembly elections held for the second time after separate State formation, has received a major blow with the defeat of Boinapally Vinod Kumar, a close associate of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Karimnagar sitting MP by the BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar.



Sanjay Kumar later continued his success formula and become party State president. But in the recent times, Sanjay Kumar is facing problems with the attitude of some of the leaders of the same party, who were conducting programmes without any protocol and giving information to the State president in his hometown of Karimnagar.

Many leaders, who worked hard for strengthening the

party from ground level, were disappointed as they are not getting enough recognition and party activists are suppressed with group politics by some

senior leaders.

When the TRS attacked the BJP government at the centre by conducting several press meets, there is not a single leader in the district headquarters, who can give a fitting reply to the ruling party. Even when they decide to conduct any programme, it's becoming a flop show due to groupism within the party.

BJP workers, who are with the party from several years, urged the State leadership to inject young blood into the district unit to strengthen the party from grass root level.

BJP State chief B Sanjay Kumar, who is kind-hearted, is also thinking about this matter to shuffle the district committees.

In a recent programme that was held by the BJP leaders, the women committee members openly showed their disappointment and not showed interest

to participate in the party

programmes.

All these issues have become a headache for Bandi Sanjay, who has grown from corporator to MP and then became BJP State president. He is ready to take action against the irresponsible leaders by injecting young blood into the district units.