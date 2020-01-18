Internet services restored in Bhainsa six days after clash

Six days after communal clashes internet services restored in Bhainsa on Friday at 6 pm. The services were suspended from 10 am on Monday to restrict the spread of fake messages and videos in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Several other services were also interrupted in various sectors including medical, bank due to the blockage of the internet. Internet users were forced to go nearby towns like Jagtial, Nizamabad and Peddapalli to get access to social media.

After the clash, the police imposed section 144 in Normal district and arrested as many as 68 people. The police also booked 13 cases against the people who involved in the clash and for vandalizing houses.