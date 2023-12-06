Invitations to Jagan, Chandrababu and KCR for CM oath taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy

Live
Just In
Highlights
Ashok Gehlot, Digvijay Singh, Veerappa Moily, Chidambaram, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Vayalar Ravi, Sushil Kumar Shinde and other senior leaders received invitations
Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy is going to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday. In this context, Telangana PCC has sent invitations to AICC leaders as well as Chief Ministers, former Chief Ministers and leaders of various parties. Invitations were sent to AP Chief Minister Jagan, former CMs Chandrababu and KCR.
Ashok Gehlot, Digvijay Singh, Veerappa Moily, Chidambaram, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Vayalar Ravi, Sushil Kumar Shinde and other senior leaders received invitations. Martyrs' families were also invited.
TJS President Prof. Kodandaram, Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Prof. Haragopal, Kanche Ilaiya and others were also invited. Many celebrities were also invited.
