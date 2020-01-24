Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

IPE to hold national CSR meet in Hyderabad

IPE to hold national CSR meet in Hyderabad
Highlights

Director of Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, R K Mishra, said in a press release that IPE is organising the 6th International...

Hyderabad: Director of Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, R K Mishra, said in a press release that IPE is organising the 6th International Conference on CSR and 'Best Practices in CSR' Awards on January 30 and 31 at its Shameerpet campus.

The conference will provide a platform for intellectual deliberations related to the area of corporate social responsibility and also discusses government's efforts in encouraging CSR. The conference will also be a platform to give away awards to best practices in CSR with nominees from both corporate and CSO / NGOs category. Interested parties in putting up stalls during conference dates to project their CSR efforts may contact Dr Shulagna Sarkar and J Kiranmai.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Credai Hyderabad property show from Jan 3123 Jan 2020 8:11 PM GMT

Credai Hyderabad property show from Jan 31

Hyderabad: Corporator Mandadi Srinivas Rao inspects GHMC park works in Kukatpally
Hyderabad: Corporator Mandadi Srinivas Rao inspects GHMC park...
Hyderabad: Government keen on branding of Medaram jatara: Minister Satyavathi Rathod
Hyderabad: Government keen on branding of Medaram jatara:...
Hyderabad: ICRISAT turns spotlight on sustainable farming
Hyderabad: ICRISAT turns spotlight on sustainable farming
Indian economy poised to take off: Piyush Goyal
Indian economy poised to take off: Piyush Goyal




Top