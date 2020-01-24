IPE to hold national CSR meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Director of Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, R K Mishra, said in a press release that IPE is organising the 6th International Conference on CSR and 'Best Practices in CSR' Awards on January 30 and 31 at its Shameerpet campus.

The conference will provide a platform for intellectual deliberations related to the area of corporate social responsibility and also discusses government's efforts in encouraging CSR. The conference will also be a platform to give away awards to best practices in CSR with nominees from both corporate and CSO / NGOs category. Interested parties in putting up stalls during conference dates to project their CSR efforts may contact Dr Shulagna Sarkar and J Kiranmai.