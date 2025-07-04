Is Kavitha still with BRS, asks Mahesh Goud

Hyderabad: In wake of MLC K Kavitha’s letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, the PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud wondered if she still represents BRS or any other political party.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Kumar described her recent letter to AICC President as a strange act. He questioned whether the letter was written in her capacity as a representative of BRS or on behalf of the cultural wing Jagruthi. “It is bizarre to see Kavitha, who remained silent for a decade, now suddenly speaking on BC issues. What did BRS do for BCs in 10 years of power? Can Kavitha point to a single instance where she raised her voice for BCs?” he asked.

The PCC president found that her sudden concern for BCs was nothing but a survival tactic in a political vacuum. He reiterated that the Congress Party has always stood firmly with the SC, ST, and BC communities, recalling that it was the Congress that provided 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local bodies, along with key benefits in the fields of education and healthcare.

He blamed the BRS for losing power due to misgovernance and failing to address the unemployment crisis. “Let them show us what they achieved in the last decade,” he said.

The PCC president also took on BRS leader T Harish Rao for his comments on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and water-sharing disputes, accusing Harish of compromising with the Andhra Pradesh government and spreading lies about the Banakacharla project. In a direct jibe at Kavitha, he questioned whether the alleged property-sharing deals within the BRS had fallen apart. “The people of Telangana will no longer be fooled. The BRS, which betrayed every section of society, has no moral right to seek votes,” he said.

He urged party cadres to ensure the grand success of the Friday’s public meeting and said the party’s Disciplinary Committee would look into MLA Anirudh Reddy’s controversial statements.