MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th March 2026

Tollywood must promote TG’s cultural heritage

This refers to the article “Paidi Jairaj: From a TG village to the pinnacle of Indian cinema” by Prof Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu (THI March 10). The piece is a timely reminder of the remarkable legacy of the Sircilla-born pioneer who rose to become one of Indian cinema’s earliest action heroes and a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1980. The article also rightly acknowledges the commendable efforts of journalist Ponnam Ravichandra, whose documentary “The First Action Hero Paidi Jairaj Prasthanam” recently won the second-best documentary film in the Gaddar Film Awards 2025.

Such initiatives play an important role in reviving forgotten chapters of cinema history and highlighting Telangana’s contributions to the national film narrative. However, the region’s vibrant cultural expressions, from Oggu Katha to Perini Shivatandavam, its distinctive dialect and rural narratives, have often remained underrepresented or stereotyped on screen. It is truly saddening that a land so culturally rich has not received the proportionate space it deserves in the Telugu film industry.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri, Hanumakonda

Dominance is ingrained in Team India

Apropos “Invincible India shows why it is atop world cricket” (THI March 10). India’s T20 World Cup triumph is less of a fairy tale and more a forensic case study in cricketing architecture. While rival nations scramble for explanations, India’s blueprint has been hiding in plain sight: a conveyor belt of technically sound, mentally bulletproof youngsters nurtured within a pressure-tested domestic system, married to world-class coaching and infrastructure that would make most boards weep with envy.

Gautam Gambhir’s arrival as coach proved that India does not rebuild, it simply reloads. When talent, temperament and institutional vision converge simultaneously, dominance stops being an accident and becomes, rather satisfyingly, a policy.

K Chidanand Kumar, Bengaluru

Focus should shift to 50-over format

Defending the T20 World Cup title and claiming a third crown, which the Men in Blue achieved, is a remarkable feat by any measure. Credit is due across the board — players, support staff, and an administration that has clearly invested in building a system rather than chasing individual stars. What stands out is the depth. When first-choice players struggled, others stepped up without any visible drop in quality.

That does not happen by accident. It is the result of consistent domestic infrastructure, talent pipelines, and a selection process that rewards performance over reputation. The one area still worth watching is the 50-over format.

A Myilsami, Coimbatore-641402

Sustain the winning momentum

This refers to the editorial “Invincible India shows why it is atop world cricket” (THI, March 10). The piece captures well the pride and momentum behind India’s dominant run in white-ball cricket, from the women’s T20 World Cup triumph to the men’s consistent excellence across formats. The blend of young talent like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, seasoned performers, and a strong domestic structure has clearly paid off.

That said, sustaining this level requires constant vigilance. The BCCI should keep investing in grassroots programmes, ensure balanced workloads to prevent burnout among fast bowlers, and maintain aggressive talent scouting beyond the metros. Equally important is nurturing mental resilience in players facing sudden fame. With these steps in place, India’s position at the top can remain secure for years to come.

M Barathi, Bengaluru—76

BCCI must tap talent in smaller towns

Apropos “Invincible India shows why it is atop world cricket” (THI, March 10, 2026). The editorial rightly celebrates India’s remarkable achievement in winning the T20 World Cup on home soil. Yet, beyond the joy of victory, the focus must remain on sustaining this success through consistent investment in grassroots cricket, transparent selection processes, and stronger domestic leagues.

While the BCCI has built a robust structure, more attention is needed for player welfare, especially workload management. Expanding facilities in smaller towns will also deepen the talent pool.

S M Jeeva, Chennai-32