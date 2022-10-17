Is Palvai Sravanthi left alone to fight Munugodu bypoll!

Munugodu: As the date of Munugodu bypoll, November 3, is fast approaching, all the major parties are busy in campaigning. But the Congress is reportedly lagging and there is no zeal among the leaders and activist.



Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi is fighting alone in the bypoll. Though she had declared as many as 38 leaders as 'star campaigners', none of them are campaigning for her, except a few leaders.

Congress' campaign strategy 'Mana Munugodu Mana Congress' is reportedly sluggish. It was criticized that campaigning is not going ahead as per the plan even after senior leaders were appointed as cluster in-charges and booth level coordinators in Munugodu constituency.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, Revanth Reddy, Geeta Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Shabbir Ali, Sampath Kumar and other senior leaders have been appointed as the in-charges of various mandals, but allegedly not working with zeal at field level.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is away from campaigning while key leader in the election campaign Palle Ravi Kumar switched party and joined TRS. Another talk is that some leaders are not interested in campaigning since money is flowing like water in this bypoll.

On the other hand, Congress leaders are concentrating on Rahul Gandhi's Bhata Jodo Yatra, which will commence from October 23 in Telangana.

Left alone in the fray, Palvai Sravanthi took the responsibility on her shoulders and touring each village. She is reminding the villagers about her father former Minister and MLA Palvai Govardhan Reddy and his services. She is requesting them to remember while casting their vote in the bypoll.