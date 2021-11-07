Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

Globalisation has brought the world together with exchange of economy, culture, technology and many other aspects. With the increase in trade and commerce, illicit trading also increased through cross borders. Its easy to transport drugs into India, which has porous borders and been a peninsular country. Drug mafia's main target is youth, fastest growing IT sector and westernisation leads to pub culture which became hotspots. Also, some educational institutions became centres for drug trafficking. The government's focus should be on educational institutions and other lavish party areas to cut down drugs abuse. Educational institutions should setup enforcement teams to curb drugs and create awareness among students about ill effects of drugs.

N Revanth, student, Khammam

Abhishek Chaubey's 'Udta Punab' movie indicates drug abuse situation in Punjab. It was really alarming and educative to other States. People were startled to know when Enforcement Directorate (ED) exposed Tollywood's connection with drug racket. It's a welcome move if Telangana government focuses on drugs issue. It's apparent that ganja is being cultivated in remote parts of Andhra Pradesh State. Almost all cases found in Telangana region have their roots connected to AP. Both the governments – Telangana and AP - need to chalk out an action plan to curb the drug menace.

Dandre Suresh, social activist, Warangal

Timely action by the Telangana government is indeed worth appreciation. Young generation, the asset of our country, have grappled in the whirlpool of drug mafia. It is surprising though that how drug mafia entered and spread its tentacles so deep in our State and country escaping from the notice of government and police. At least the government decided to swing into action by using latest technologies to nab drug mafia and arrest drug smugglers and peddlers in the best interest of our nation.

Narsi Reddy, principal, Gurukul Degree College for Girls, Cherlapally, Nalgonda