Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

It seems that drug usage has become normal among young generation. Youth are increasingly getting addicted to drugs for several reasons like relaxation, pure pleasure, fashion, or mental stress. Drug abuse not only ruins an individual but also their career and families. It is high time to awaken to this existential problem, which threatens not just individual life but also wellbeing of the society. Measures must include educating not just students but also their parents and other family members, creating support groups for de addiction and rehabilitation, decriminalize the addicts etc. At the same time criminalization process should be strengthened against suppliers. We should equip youth with tools to handle their emotional, physical and mental stress, creating innovative projects to engage them in creative and harmonious living. Creating space for open discussions about issue within the mainstream will be helpful.

— Sandhya Banda, lawyer and social activist, Hyderabad

Recent reports of drug mafia targeting students in cities like Warangal is a matter of serious concern for all. Right from cultivation to the end user, all are attracted to this trade because of easy money available in this process. Drug smugglers are using jobless youth as couriers to transport these drugs through various means and luring landless poor in hilly and agency areas to cultivate ganja. Drug mafia targets higher education institutions, especially professional colleges. Once trapped, victims couldn't escape. It is a wakeup call for all of us. Let us put concerted efforts along with government officials and NGOs to stop this menace from our society and to save future citizens of our nation and make it a drug free Bharat. Reform and reorganize existing rules and regulations and take stringent action against culprits. Rehabilitate poor students, who became victims and bring them back to mainstream.

— C Rama Devi, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Schools, Hyderabad