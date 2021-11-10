Is State becoming UDTA Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

Substantial abuse has become a major problem especially among the youth in Telangana. The drug menace is vigorous in Hyderabad with the people having access to cannabis, cocaine and other substances. These substances are hazardous to health and the government has to deal with the issue with iron hands. Lack of parental care is driving the youth towards drugs. It starts with experimenting and ends in chaos. Youth tends to experiment with new things. They are easily attracted to liquor, drugs, adventurous sports etc. This is where parents and teachers will have to take extra care.

Dr D Prabhakara Chary,Associate Professor, KITSW, Hanumakonda

Drug abuse is a social malady which could change the fate of the nation. The role of youth in nation-building is very important. We need to have total control over the substance abuse; otherwise the nation will be fizzled out. Fostering of a child includes home and education centres. Parents need to spare some time from their busy schedules to observe their wards. Caring and sharing has become a rare commodity with the people preferring nuclear families instead of joint families. The onus is on the government to control the narcotics.

N Rajitha Devi, teacher, Mulugu

As a principal of inter college, I heartily welcome CM KCR's step of curbing narcotics in the state in order to save youth who addicted to Ganja and Heroin and spoiling their future in the name of enjoyment Violence in society is increasing as youth addicted to drugs The government must enforce strict against Ganja users and Narcotic peddlers to make Telangana drug free state in near future he advised youth real enjoyment lies in realizing the dreams of parents and themselves

Narender, Principal,Government junior college for Boys , Nalgonda



