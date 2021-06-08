Is Telangana failing to promote its tourist destinations?

Hyderabad: Is Telangana not able to make the most out of its rich historical and cultural heritage spanning thousands of years of promotion of tourism? If the goings-on is of any indication the other southern states and even a few others have been moving ahead of Telangana with pro-tourism policies and promotions.

Speaking to The Hans India, a member of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), from Hyderabad said on condition of anonymity, "Other states are increasingly hearing the stake holders on how to give a boost to the tourism sector. But, some of the stake holders were put off the radar when they expressed genuine concerns facing the industry in Telangana. They were not again invited to the events," he rued.

Explaining how Andhra Pradesh has started taking an interest, he said that immediately in the post-bifurcation of the erstwhile AP, the then Chief Minister of the State N Chandrababu Naidu had convened a meeting with all the stakeholders. About 23 out of the 50-points identified have been implemented bringing a tourism policy. The state cuisine of united AP has been changed from Biryani to Bamboo Chicken, besides others. Now, many hostels are offering it in AP. Secondly, all hotels in the State were asked to put up 50 per cent of the portrait of the local tourist spots. Also, all the government properties like offices were asked to put on display the local tourist spots. That apart, signages of tourist spots and AP Tourism are put up along the road routes to create awareness and to catch the attention of people moving on the state and the national highways. The state tourism had participated in about 20 roadshows abroad to sell the AP tourism products.

His successor and the current Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has come up with a new tourism policy to give a further fillip to the sector. Currently, the AP had earmarked about Rs 150 crore to interest subvention. "If a tourist operator takes a loan from the bank with 8 per cent interest, then, the state government will provide a relief bearing 4 per cent of the interest," he added.

Similarly, another member of the Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) from Telangana said the state of Madhya Pradesh is ahead of others aggressively participating in the roadshows abroad with 100 tour operators to promote its tourist destinations. The Rajasthan state is also projecting its tourist package. Besides providing basic training and license to the tourist cab drivers. Gujarat and Maharashtra also at the forefront of promoting their tourist destinations.

Considering the importance of the sector, the neighbouring Karnataka has recently conducted an exclusive COVID vaccination drive to the tour operators as they are the first ones to bring people from other countries into the State. And, Tamil Nadu has stepped up its tourist promotion activities put in place a tourism policy. Even small states like Manipur has announced a one-time wavier of one lakh rupees loan availed by the tour operators. The Kerala State has provided special allocations for the promotion of tourist destinations of the state.

Every state is putting in place a policy and regulations. But, it was only the Telangana that does not have a policy for tourism and tourist promotion. Resulting in even after spending about Rs 50 crore and more it is reportedly considering handing over the Buddhavanam project to private players even before opening it, the sources added.