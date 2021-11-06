Is the clock ticking for TRS downfall?

Karimnagar: Karimnagar district is known for the political activities and had served as a launching pad for TRS party but now it has become the focal point in the State politics by denouncing the ruling party in the just concluded Huzurabad by-election.

It might be noted that the TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had announced the party name exactly 2 decades ago on SRR government Degree and PG college grounds during a huge public meeting 'Simha Garjana' in the presence of over two lakh people. Incidentally, after 20 years it was on the same college grounds former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender, who won Huzurabad by-election, received the certificate of his election.

KCR, who had contested and won as Karimnagar MP, resigned twice and won by a huge majority over rivals. KCR has carried out many experiments from Karimnagar which has become a place of sentiment for him. Now with the Huzurabad by-election result a debate has begun in the political circles whether opposition to KCR to whom Karimnagar is of great sentimental value, has now started from here.

Here it is worth mentioning that the first revolt against the TDP founder and former CM NTR happened in Karimnagar district even as in 1983 the TDP won 12 assembly seats in erstwhile Karimnagar district to come to power for the first time.

Geetla Janardhan Reddy of Manthani, a strong leader and supporter of NTR, was a member of the First Five Committee during the formation of the TDP in 1982. After Lakshmi Parvati's entry into the TDP and the party gaining power one more time it was Janardhan Reddy who was the first to raise his voice against the TDP.

Karimnagar TDP leaders revolted against NTR after differences cropped up over the appointment of KDCC Bank chairman in the district. There is a debate going on as to whether Chief Minister KCR is facing the same situation.