Live
Just In
ISKCON to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav at Miyapur on August 26
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Miyapur Temple is set to celebrate the Sri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav on August 26, Monday, at the HMT Swarnapuri Colony Community Hall in Ameenpur, as announced by the temple's president, Sriram Das.
The festival will feature a variety of spiritual and cultural activities from 7 AM to 11 PM, offering attendees a chance to engage in Krishna Darshan, Abhishekam, cultural performances, Kirtan, and the distribution of Prasadam. Sriram Das highlighted the importance of the occasion, inviting devotees to partake in various 'seva' opportunities to earn the blessings of Lord Krishna.
Additionally, the celebrations will continue on August 27 with Nandotsavam and the Vyasa Puja of Srila Prabhupada at the same venue. Sriram Das urged devotees to bring their families and friends to participate in this joyous and auspicious festival.
The ISKCON community anticipates a vibrant gathering that celebrates faith, culture, and community during this significant time on the Hindu calendar.