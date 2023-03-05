IT Hub will propel industrialisation in Nizamabad: Kavitha

The IT Hub in the district will be ready for operation and IT Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the facility soon, said MLC K Kavitha on the Saturday. She added that there will be an opportunity for 750 youth in the IT hub which is being built at a cost of 50 crore in Nizamabad.





Kavitha along with BRS NRI global convenor Bigala Mahesh Gupta inspected the IT Hub building works in the city. She also inaugurated the IT Hub Nizamabad website on the occasion. MLC Kavitha expressed hope that it is like the beginning of the development of industries in the IT hub. Industries will come to Nizamabad to provide employment to the youth of the district, she said. She said that the good news for the youth of Nizamabad is that an IT hub will be started soon. She said that the work of the IT Hub undertaken with the aim of creating employment for the youth has reached its final stage.





She said that KTR will soon inaugurate the IT Hub. He said that already more than 200 Chiluku seats contracts have been completed in this IT hub. She said that 3,000 to 4,000 residents of other areas will get job accommodation. Kavita announced that the hub will soon expand further. MLA Ganesh and NRI Coordinator Mahesh Biga congratulated the constructions with the future plan. She said that we will enter into agreements with degree colleges for the supply of human resources. She said that they are also considering the issue of setting up an airport in the district.