IT Minister accuses Centre of partiality in allocation of semiconductor units

Hyderabad: Much before the semiconductor unit proposed by Andhra Pradesh in its Tirupati Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) could see the light of the day, it has generated immense political heat in Telangana, where the state’s IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has accused the Centre of blatant partiality in the allocation of a major semiconductor project, despite TG’s full preparedness to host it.

The Minister said the state government had undertaken every step, including allotment of 10 acres of prime land at Maheshwaram, approval of all subsidies, and completion of all clearances in record time for the establishment of a world-class Advanced System and Packaging Facility.

“The investor is ready, and the project awaits only the India Semiconductor Mission’s final approval,” he observed.

Despite this, the Union Cabinet has approved a similar project in Andhra Pradesh, “where not even a single acre of land has been allotted and preparatory work remains incomplete,” he alleged. While Telangana’s proposal is backed by ready-to-use land, sanctioned subsidies, investor commitments and a detailed implementation plan; Andhra Pradesh’s proposal exists “only on paper, Sridhar babu averred.

Sridhar Babu suggested that Union Minister of Coal G Kishan Reddy must take up the issue with the Union government and ensure “Telangana’s rightful claim is secured”. The IT Minister also questioned the role of other BJP MPs from Telangana, asking, “What were they doing to protect the State’s interests?”

The IT Minister cautioned that such continued inaction on the part of the BJP MPs would raise serious questions about their commitment to the people of Telangana.

Terming the Centre’s decision “blatant step-motherly treatment” towards Telangana, Sridhar Babu said bypassing a state that is prepared with complete proposal in favour of one with an incomplete proposal “defies logic, undermines fairness, and sends a damaging message to global investors about the Centre’s priorities.”

Sridhar Babu warned that such politically motivated decisions insult Telangana’s preparedness and weaken the country’s investment climate. “We will not accept being denied our rightful place in the nation’s semiconductor growth story,” he said, demanding that the Centre reconsider its decision and take a fair, merit-based approach”, the Minister remarked.