IT Minister KT Rama Rao thanked the industry leaders to sustain contributions to CMRF

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday thanked the industry leaders and public representatives who have come forward to contribute to the CM Relief Fund, supporting the Telangana government in combating coronavirus.



Rainbow Hospital CMD Ramesh Kancharla donated 5,000 PPE Kits, 10,000 N95 masks, and 2,00,000 3-ply masks worth about Rs 1 Crore to the Telangana Government.

Bottta Parvathaiah of Vivin Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, and D Srinivas Reddy, MD of Optimus Drugs Private Limited have donated Rs 25 Lakh each to Telangana CM Relief Fund. The Musi River Front Development Corporation Chairman D Sudheer Reddy came forward to distribute one lakh sanitizer bottles and 30,000 cloth masks.

The list of industry leaders and public representatives who contributed to the CM Relief Fund includes- SARK Projects India Private Limited (Rs 20 Lakh), TKR Educational Society (Rs 12 Lakh), Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, Telangana (Rs 11 Lakh), SSB Infra Developers (Rs 10 Lakh), Bishop Dr. Joab Lohara, President AIM ASIA (Rs 10 Lakh), Shatabdi Townships private limited (Rs 10 Lakh) Binjsaria Ispat private limited (Rs 10 Lakh), All India Telaga Kapu Balija Sangham (Rs 5,01,116), Artist M Sagar (Rs 5 Lakh), Shenoy Hospital, A Unit of GSH Private limited (Rs 5 Lakh), Emmanuel Resorts private limited (Rs 5 Lakh).

