IT officials end raids at Malla Reddy's residences, ask him to appear before them

The searches of the Income Tax officials at the residence of Minister Malla Reddy have ended. The inspections, which continued for two days, were completed this morning. Later, the officials issued notices to Minister Malla Reddy and ordered him to appear before them on Monday. On the other hand, a high drama took place near Malla Reddy's residence throughout the night. Both the IT officials and Malla Reddy have complained to the police.



Malla Reddy alleged that the authorities were spreading lies with false information and forced his son to sign. A complaint was filed against an IT officer named Ratnakar at Boinpally police station. At the same time, the IT officials complained about the behavior of Minister Malla Reddy.



It is mentioned in the complaint that they are not cooperating with the inspections. In the complaint, they alleged that the laptop was taken away from them while they were examining it and that they were obstructing their duties.

Malla Reddy alleged that the IT officials were torturing him by forcing his son who was in the hospital to sign. They said that they have written all the lies regarding the medical college. He alleged that his son was being treated in the hospital but was forced to sign. Minister Malla Reddy demanded that the papers signed by his son should be given immediately as not even a single rupee was found in the IT searches.