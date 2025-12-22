ITDA boosts school infra in remote tribal areas

Bhadrachalam: Primaryeducation in remote tribal areas of the Bhadrachalam Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has received a significant boost with focused interventions by ITDA Project Officer Rahul, officials said.

Since assuming charge, the ITDA Project Officer has prioritised strengthening primary education by improving learning outcomes and upgrading basic infrastructure in government schools located in interior tribal habitations.

Officials noted that the approach is based on the belief that strong foundational education is essential for long-term academic progress.

As part of these efforts, learning support materials such as simplified textbooks have been introduced to help tribal children grasp basic concepts more easily. Regular monitoring of schools, hostels and residential institutions is being carried out to ensure proper academic standards and student welfare, officials added.

In addition to academic initiatives, the ITDA has allocated funds for the construction of new school buildings and repair of existing ones in remote villages. Several works have already been completed under ITDA funding.

A new Government Primary School building was constructed at Chintaguppa village in Cherla mandal at a cost of Rs 14 lakh. Repair works were undertaken at Kondathogu village in Aswaraopeta mandal with an expenditure of Rs 1 lakh. New school buildings were also constructed at Ramanjaneyapuram village in Pinapaka mandal with an outlay of Rs 4.9 lakh and at Pata Narayanapeta village in Dummugudem mandal at a cost of Rs 4.5 lakh, officials said.

Authorities stated that the availability of improved school infrastructure has helped address long-standing issues such as lack of classrooms and poor facilities, leading to better student attendance in several interior villages.

Parents in tribal areas have welcomed the initiatives, stating that improved school facilities have encouraged children to attend classes regularly. Officials said the ITDA will continue to focus on strengthening primary education and infrastructure development to improve educational outcomes in tribal regions.