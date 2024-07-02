ITDA PO asks officials to provide seasonal fruits to Gurukula college students

Supply of quality seasonal fresh fruits to Gurukula College and ERS Colleges run by Tribal Welfare Department in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam district.ITDA project officer B. Rahul said to the concerned agencies.

He participated in the tender process for different types of fruits to be supplied depending on the season, left over from the earlier tender process conducted for cooking utensils supplied by GCC and agencies in his chamber on Tuesday.

Tribals studying in these MRS schools in the tribal gurukula schoolIn order to supply quality nutritious food to the students along with fresh fruits and vegetables, through this tender process selection was made by the reputed agencies of the district in the presence of committee members, banana fruits, different types of fruits depending on the season and quality should be supplied, only inferior rotten fruits and fruits should be supplied. If you do, the health of the students will be damagedHe said that their studies will be disturbed and fresh fruits should be supplied keeping in mind the welfare of the students. If there are any complaints from the schools or from the concerned principal, action will be taken against the relevant agencies. GCC officers, managers and agencies should note that the fruits supplied by them are of poor quality, and that inferior fruitsHe said that fruits should be seen to be supplied to these MRS schools by gurukula. He said that the concerned principals should take the banana fruits supplied to the school by the agencies and the seasonal fruits supplied only after a thorough examination. He said that if the fruits are supplied with inferior and rotten fruits, they should be brought to our attention immediately.

Gurukulam RCO in this programVenkateswara Raju, DMGCC Davidu, AO Narender, staff, agencies and others participated.

