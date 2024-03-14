ITDA Project Officer asks tribal youths to become entrepreneurs

Bhadrachalam: ITDA Project Officer (PO) Prateek Jain has called upon tribal youths to become entrepreneurs by establishing small scale industries to earn livelihood and support others.

The PO inaugurated an organic country chicken farm set up by an unemployed tribal youth, Kodi Nagaraju of Kotha Kondapuram village in Manugur mandal in the district on Wednesday. The youth set up the farm with the help of friends at a cost of Rs 16 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion Jain appreciated Nagaraju for starting his own business instead of waiting for government jobs and also providing employment to a few people supporting their families.

He asked the youths in the agency villages to draw inspiration from Nagaraju and establish small scale industries of their choice and earn their living. Later he planted a sapling and told villagers to take responsibility of planting saplings, especially mahua plants which helps them to grow economically

Earlier in the day, Jain inspected ongoing construction work of residential quarters on ITDA premises. He told officials to speed up the works to complete the construction and to bring the houses into use for the staff.

He also said that the playgrounds developed for children should be improved for their convenience and the ITDA surroundings should be kept clean for the comfort of staff and visitors. APO (General) David Raj and others were present.