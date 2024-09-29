It’s a murder committed by CM Revanth: Harish

Hyderabad: A BRS team led by party MLAs T Harish Rao and P Sabitha Indra Reddy were obstructed from seeing the body of Buchamma, who allegedly committed suicide for demolishing her house by the Hyerabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA). She was staying at Nallacheruvu in Kukatpally constituency.

The team visited Gandhi Hospital to see her body, but the police declined permission and refused to share any information pertaining to her postmortem. The BRS leadership engaged in heated arguments with the police and the BRS delegation.

Harish Rao called it a murder committed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and questioned how many more lives the CM wanted to take in the name of HYDRAA. Three people had died by suicide so far due to HYDRAA’s actions, he said.

Harish Rao said an action plan would be announced soon to fight demolition of the houses of the poor after taking all the party MLAs in the city limits.

The previous Congress and Telugu Desam governments gave permissions for constructions. Who gave Revanth Reddy the authority to demolish homes that have been established for 30 years, he asked. According to the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, if the poor were evicted, they should be compensated and a new house should be built. The Act, brought by the Congress government, states that Rs 5 lakh will be given as a living allowance. But there is no such move to support the displaced, he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition declared an all-out war against the Congress government’s demolition drive launched in Hyderabad city as part of the Musi riverfront beautification project. Harish has warned that the “bulldozer justice” would only result in tarnishing the image of an emerging global city, known for its opportunities and welcoming nature for people from all corners of India.

The BRS leader interacted with families facing the risk of displacement that thronged the Telangana Bhavan in large numbers. He assured that the BRS would extend free legal aid to all such families and challenge their displacement in the court of law.