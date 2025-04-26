It’s an NDA report, fumes KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday termed the report on Kaleshwaram as ‘NDA report’ and not NDSA report.

He made these comments during a chit chat with the media on Friday. Rama Rao said that it was not the NDSA report but an NDA report, referring to the National Democratic Alliance. He said that the Centre was selective in its approach.

“Immediately after the breach in the Medigadda pillar, within no time the NDSA officials came to the State. Where were these NDSA officials when the SLBC tunnel collapsed? What about any other agency of the government of India not coming to check Sunkishala, Vattem pump house? What does this indicate? Out of blind hatred towards KCR and BRS, the report was prepared. The report has not come today but in December 2024. Why was it released on April 24? That is only to defame BRS before its public meeting. Why was it hidden since December? That is why I said it is the NDA report cooked up by the BJP,” said KTR.

The BRS leader said that there were many bridges that collapsed in Bihar and Gujarat but no officials from NDSA showed up. The Morbi River tragedy which killed many also could not see any inquiry. There was no official and no NDSA. Replying to a question on KCR getting notice, KTR said that he was hearing this from Congress social media and if he does get the notice he would respond.

The BRS leader said that soon he would bring out the names of two more MPs in the HCU lands case. KTR said that cases were imposed on party activists. He said that a constable from the cyber crime bureau booked a case against a BRS activist stating that his sentiment was hurt with the social media post. “They are working as a private army. We will come back and settle the scores,” said KTR.

Rao said that people were eagerly waiting to hear what KCR would say during the party’s silver jubilee meeting celebrations.