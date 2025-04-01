It’s BJP vs AIMIM: Tight fight likely for MLC seat under LAC

Hyderabad: It is likely to be a BJP versus AIMIM contest in the ensuing Council election under the Hyderabad Local Authorities (LAC) constituency as both the Congress and BRS are unlikely to contest the elections.

According to the sources in the main opposition, the party is not keen to contest the election in the Hyderabad LAC. Already there are talks that the Congress may opt out of the election in support of the AIMIM candidate. Recently, among the five members who retired there was one AIMIM candidate. Sources said that as per the agreement the Congress has promised to accommodate the MIM candidate in the local authorities constituency of Hyderabad.

Out of the 110 seats in Hyderabad, the AIMIM has 49 seats in the GHMC followed by BJP- 22 and Congress which has 14 seats. The BRS is now restricted to 25 with several of the corporators having joined the ruling Congress party.

According to a senior leader in the BRS, the party does not want to face the embarrassment of losing another election. The party leadership had already announced that their focus was on the local body elections. The BRS has been facing a crisis with successive defeats in the elections. The party faced defeat in the Assembly elections in December 2023 and again was swept away in the Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2024. This is not the first time the BRS has stayed away from the elections. Before 2014, the TRS had stayed away from the GHMC elections.

The BJP is learnt to have decided to contest the election. The party leaders feel that this would be the opportunity to expose the BRS and the Congress. The party leaders said that there were good chances of winning the seat given the lack of clarity on the affiliation of the corporators. The corporators including Mayor and Deputy Mayor have joined the Congress party. Several other corporators have also joined the ruling party before the Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission of India had issued notification on March 28 and the last date to file nomination is April 4. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 9 and the date of polling is April 23.