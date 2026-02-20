Zimbabwe stun Lanka by six wkts

Colombo: Zimbabwe notched up a stunning six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their final Group B T20 World Cup match here on Thursday. Opting to bat, Pathum Nissanka carted eight fours en route to a 41-ball 62 and Pavan Rathnayake blasted a 25-ball 44 in the back end as SL posted 178 for 7.

In reply, Brian Bennett (63) hit a fifty and skipper Sikandar Raza (45) produced the needed acceleration as Zimbabwe chased down the total, scoring 182-4 in 19.3 overs to top the group. Earlier, Graeme Cremer (2/27), Blessing Muzarabani (2/38) and Brad Evans (2/35) claimed two wickets each for Zimbabwe. Both the teams have qualified for the Super 8s.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka: 178-7 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 62; Graeme Cremer 2/27, Blessing Muzarabani 2/38). Zimbabwe: 182 for 4 in 19.3 overs (Brian Bennett 63, Sikandar Raza 45; Dushan Hemantha 2/36).