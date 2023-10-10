It’s Cheating Voter Survey, says BRS

Hyderabad: The ruling BRS party has reacted strongly to the opinion poll results released by the ABP-C voter survey stating that it was ridiculous to conclude that the Congress could win 62 seats, whereas they were unable to find competent candidates to contest in almost over 50 seats.

Senior BRS leader D Sravan Kumar said on Monday that the Congress was stuck with a lot of contradictions, conflicts and confusions and was unable to declare seats. It is a perennial conspiracy of the C voter opinion poll survey to indulge in mediocre thought-policing and manipulation of voters by promoting dubious surveys. They did it in 2018 and once again a brazen effort this year. They and their fake surveys will get exposed on December 3, 2023, he asserted.

Kumar said with the blessings of people of Telangana, KCR will continue to win third time to stabilise seeds of development sown by him and strengthen the State further. “No leader in Telangana is on a par with KCR. No party is closer to the BRS. Fake surveys and false narratives will not deter KCR, in his quest to retain power in Telangana. Telangana wants and needs KCR. People love KCR. KCR loves Telangana,” he remarked.