It’s Modi Vs Rahul in LS polls: Bandi Sanjay
Battle in Telangana only between Cong, BJP; saffron party to win 8-12 seats
Hyderabad: National BJP general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Tuesday that the ensuing general elections will be fought between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a party meeting in his home constituency, he said the winds in favour of Modi are sweeping across the country with 80% people wanting him to come back for a third term at the Centre. ‘The BJP will win 350 on its own;the NDA alliance will bag 400 seats. In Telangana, the electoral battle will be between the BJP and the Congress; the BRS is sure to slip to third position.
Bandi expressed confidence in the party winning 8-12 LS seats. He said voting for the pink porty would be like throwing valuable votes into a drain. On the other, if MPs from the BJP are elected, it will help to bring additional funds from the Centre to develop Telangana. He asked the party rank and file to create awareness among people on these facts and stressed the need to support the party candidates’ win.
The MP said Telangana is in a precarious financial situation and finding it tough even to pay salaries to the government staff, making it tough for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to deliver the six guarantees promised in the manifesto. "The CM does not know how to implement them." Post-elections, the government is likely to run into trouble.
Against this backdrop party activists should impress upon people that voting BJP will help improve State finances.