It's time for regional parties to come together, says Telangana CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister KCR said that it is time for all the regional parties in the country to come together. KCR, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday at the invitation of the Maharashtra CM, discussed national politics with Uddhav Thackeray. The two CMs then held a joint press conference.



CM KCR said that they have discussed the changes that need to come in the country. He also revealed that he would hold talks with several regional party leaders. He said there were many problems in the country even after 75 years of independence.

K Chandrasekhar Rao further said many changes were to come in the country. He asserted that he has discussed with Uddhav Thackeray on the politics of the country and the policies of the central government. CM KCR said that the BJP is destroying the central institutions and warned that the centre should change its attitude.