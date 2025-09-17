  • Menu
Jadcherla Municipal Chairman Pushpalata Inspects New Municipal Building Works in Badepally

Jadcherla: Jadcherla Municipal Chairperson K. Pushpalata carried out a detailed inspection of the upcoming Municipal Building Complex at Badepally, reviewing the pace and quality of construction on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Vice-Chairperson Paladi Sarika, Municipal Commissioner G. Lakshma Reddy, and Executive Engineer Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, the Chairperson toured every section of the site and personally assessed ongoing civil works.

A team of municipal councillors—Kotla Prashanth Reddy, Kummari Raju, Satish Kumar, Raghuram Goud, Sunkasari Ramesh, Uma Shankar Goud, Latha, Uma Rani, Chaitanya, along with Venkatesh, Narsinghlu, Bhaskar Reddy, Raghu, and Erra Anand Naik—joined the inspection, underscoring the civic body’s collective focus on speedy completion.

During the visit, drainage lines in Wards 15, 17, and 20 were also examined to ensure proper sanitation and smooth flow of rainwater.

Chairperson Pushpalata directed the contractor to accelerate construction so that the state-of-the-art complex can be opened to the public at the earliest, promising that the new facility will significantly improve municipal services for Jadcherla residents.

