Jagadish calls upon people to follow in footsteps of Ambedkar

Minister Jagadish Reddy along with MLA Bhupal Reddy paying tributes to Dr Br Ambedkar statue in Nalgonda

Terming Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar a legendary personality Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy appealed to the people to follow in the foots steps of the father of the Indian Constitution.

Nalgonda: Terming Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar a legendary personality Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy appealed to the people to follow in the foots steps of the father of the Indian Constitution.

Along with local MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, the Minister paid rich floral tributes to Ambedkar's statue located at Marriguda by-pass in Nalgonda town on his death anniversary.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that Ambedkar's Constitution is a replica of the unity and rights of people of all classes.

CM KCR is the leader who is implementing Ambedkar's spirit, thought and aspirations, he added.

He stressed that Ambedkar's goal was to achieve economic and social equality for all people and added that Ambedkar's ambition was to provide education to people from all walks of life.

Ambedkar's spirit should be carried forward by all and called upon people to unite to bulid harmonious society.

