Jagadish Reddy fires fuel price hike salvo at Modi government

Hyderabad: Minister Jagadish Reddy said on Friday that people are getting ready to administer shock to the BJP-led government at the Centre "for fuel and gas prices hike and anti-development policies."

Talking to press persons at Telangana Bhavan here, he accused the Modi government of duping people with fuel and gas charges and taxes. "People will teach a lesson to the BJP government though its leaders take up padayatras," he added.

"The Centre failed to give financial support to the State's flagship programmes, like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya," he charged. He hit out at the Centre for failing to extend any support despite the Niti Ayog recommendations for these programmes.

Reddy accused Union minister G Kishan Reddy of talking against the State government for political gain. "The BJP MPs from the State are adopting double standards on State development. Though they talk differently on State development and never brought funds."

He alleged that the BJP leaders talk something in Parliament and other outside. People are vexed with the anti-development policies of the BJP government, as its leaders are hindering welfare schemes and development programmes in the State. We are for a debate on the TRS manifesto and the BJP manifesto on development and welfare, he challenged the saffron party leaders.

Reddy expressed shock that the Centre is burdening people with fuel and gas charges, resulting in escalation of essential commodities prices. There is no control by the Centre on these key issues, he charged.

"The Centre is not refunding tax amounts to the State on time. Our State offers huge tax amounts to the Centre and it failed to return what we are supposed to get, the Minister deplored.