Jagadish Reddy wins hard-fought battle

Suryapet: Minister and BRS candidate for Suryapet Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy braved the Congress wave and remained the only BRS candidate who won in the elections to 12 assembly constituencies in erstwhile Nalgonda district. He not only retained his seat but also set a new record of hat-trick victory MLA from Suryapet.

As per the election records of Suryapet constituency, in 1952 and 1957, Uppala Malsur became the MLA of Suryapet bicameral constituency, winning twice in 1962 and 1967 and serving as an MLA for four consecutive terms. After him, Akarapu Sudarshan won twice in 1989 and 1994 from Suryapet.

Jagadish Reddy won as MLA from Suryapet in 2014, 2018. Besides hat-trick victory, Jagadish Reddy also broke another record. In erstwhile Nalgonda district in 1994, out of 12 seats, Telugu Desam allies won 11 seats, whereas Ram Reddy Damodar Reddy (RDR) won as an independent from Tungaturthi. Jagadish Reddy is the only person to have won from the BRS, whereas the remaining 11 out of 12 seats in erstwhile Nalgonda district went into the account of Congress party. This is the third time Suryapet has a candidate from opposition parties as its MLA. After winning the election with a majority of 4,606 votes against congress candidate RDR, Jagadish Reddy vowed to work for the development of Suryapet and the welfare of all sections of people.