Jagdish says people will revolt against Congress

Nalgonda: Former minister and MLA Jagdish Reddy signaled an upcoming revolt against the Congress government citing growing discontent against it. Reddy’s comments came on Monday, as he reviewed preparations for the ‘Chalo Nalgonda Sabha’, where former Chief Minister and BRS party chief, K Chandrashekar Rao is scheduled to address issues related to water rights on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Jagdish Reddy labelled Congress as fraudulent and accused the party of habitual falsehoods within the Assembly. Reddy reminisced about BRS government’s resolute defense of the Sagar project against encroachment attempts by the AP government during KCR’s tenure as Chief Minister. He questioned the current absence of Congress CM and ministers at the Sagar project and raised concerns about the presence of Central forces.

Moreover, Reddy asserted that Congress, fearing repercussions, passed a resolution refraining from conceding Krishna water rights solely to the KRMB.

Anticipating a significant turnout of people and farmers from Nalgonda, Khammam, and Mahabubnagar districts at the upcoming meeting, Jagdish Reddy predicted that KCR’s Nalgonda meeting would go down in history as a crucial moment for Telangana, characterising it as a ‘Rythu Garjana Sabha.’

He warned that if farmers unite, regardless of party affiliations, their collective strength could overpower any political entity. “Farmers cannot see this happening in front of their eyes; Krishna water going to AP is very difficult for them to see,” he said. KCR is anticipated to arrive at the Nalgonda meeting scheduled to commence at 3 pm.