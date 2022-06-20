Jagga dares BJP leaders to visit Rakesh's family members

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Sunday dared BJP leaders to visit the family members of Secunderabad railway station shooting victim Rakesh and asked them if they have the courage to visit the family members of the gun shooting victim.

He asked the BJP leaders as to who were responsible for the Secunderabad railway station vandalism and said that they would corner the BJP leaders until the Union government announced the withdrawal of the controversial Agnipath scheme.

Speaking to media persons, the Congress MLA also targeted the TRS party and asked its leaders as to who draped the body of Rakesh with their party's flag? He criticised that the TRS party was doing politics on the dead body of the victim.

Rakesh was given a befitting farewell by different sections of society on Saturday.