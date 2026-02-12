Jagga Reddy attempts to attack CI after he allegedly manhandled Cong candidate

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Wednesday ‘attempted’ to attack a CI after the latter allegedly manhandled the Congress candidate Addu in ward 34 of Sangareddy municipality as severe tension prevailed during municipal polling in the ward.

Addu lodged a complaint with the on-duty CI Shivakumar, alleging that bogus votes were being cast in the ward. However, instead of addressing the issue, the CI reportedly behaved rudely, grabbed the Congress candidate by the collar, and pushed him.

After learning about the incident, Reddy rushed on a motorbike to the Ward polling station. Upon hearing from locals about the fake voting and the CI’s alleged misconduct, he became enraged. He reportedly used strong language against Shivakumar and attempted to attack him, but the DSP and police personnel restrained him.

Reddy accused the opponents of trying to win through fraudulent votes and declared that he would not leave the spot until the polling was cancelled. He lashed out at Shivakumar, branding him as a “ganja batch CI” and alleging that he was acting as an agent of the BRS party. He expressed anger that law and order issues were being created during otherwise peaceful elections.

Reddy stated that it was only due to the CI’s provocation that he had come to a polling station after 26 years and demanded that such the officer be sacked. He said he would bring the issue to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s attention.

As the situation turned tense, heavy police was deployed at the location. Additional SP Raghunandan arrived at the polling station and tried to pacify Reddy. After assuring that an inquiry would be conducted and appropriate action taken against the CI, he calmed down.

Reddy questioned why police officers who had allegedly acted as “slaves” to BRS leaders for ten years were assigned duty there. He warned that he would not tolerate any harassment of Congress activists.