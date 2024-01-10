  • Menu
Jagga Reddy leaves for Delhi leaving party leaders wondering

Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy
Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy

Highlights

He is hoping for the Medak Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for his daughter or wife

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president, former Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy left for Delhi in a hurry. Jagga Reddy, who met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for about twenty minutes on Tuesday... Wednesday’s departure for Delhi has become a topic of discussion. He left for Delhi by train. In the recently held assembly elections, he contested from Sangareddy and lost.

MLA Quota MLC elections will be held soon. There are parliamentary elections in two to three months. He is hoping for the Medak Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for his daughter or wife. At the same time, the campaign is going on that he wants the post of MLC or PCC president. In this background, suddenly his going to Delhi became a priority.

