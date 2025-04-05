Jagjivan Ram’s Services to Society Are Invaluable – SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath

Nagar kurnool: The 118th birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram were held grandly at the SP office in Nagarkurnool district headquarters. The event was organized under the supervision of District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath.

On this occasion, SP Gaikwad paid floral tributes to the portrait of Babu Jagjivan Ram and addressed the staff, highlighting key aspects of his life. He stated that the services rendered by Jagjivan Ram to society are invaluable, and emphasized that it is our responsibility to convey his ideals to the younger generation.

DCRB DSP Satyanarayana, RSIs Ghouse Basha, Prashanth, Shivaji, Traffic SI Kalyan, and other police personnel also participated in the program.





