Jagtial: Fire breaks out in shopping mall in Korutla

A fire broke out in a shopping mall here in Korutla in the wee hours on Wednesday. Locals said that the fire engulfed Anand shopping mall and spread through out the building causing huge property damage.



The fire fighters rushed to the spot. However, the building was damaged in the fire by the time they arrived. The fire department struggled for hours to completely douse the fire. The property damage is yet to be ascertained.



The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The reason for the fire is yet to be known.

