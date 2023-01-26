Jagtial Municipal chairperson Boga Sravani quits?

Jagtial: Jagtial Municipal chairperson Boga Sravani on Wednesday broke down while announcing her decision to resign because of problems being created by local MLA Dr. Sanjay.

At a media conference, she accused him of threatening her and demanding money. "Even when I pleaded my inability to pay he is displaying caste highhandedness, unable to digest that a BC woman is rising in politics". Sravani charged Dr. Sanjay with resorting to vengeful politics, even dictating that she should not take up any development work without his knowledge and allegedly trying to block them. She alleged that she was publicly humiliated by the MLA at the Martyrs Memorial.

The chairperson claimed that the MLA had staged a resignation drama. She sought to know was it not right that the municipal commissioner had gone on leave following a threat by Dr. Sanjay. Sravani said the legislator had denied her right to speak and made her read his script;

"He subjected me to pressure not to meet Minister KTR and MLC K Kavitha and issued a directive that "I should not utter in meeting names of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, KTR and Kavitha. "Even when Kavitha came home, he resorted to threats".

She also accused the MLA of referring to her dressing and moving in car, claiming why she was using a costlier vehicle than himself, while expressing anguish of having to put up with harassment in every issue. She announced the decision to resign, while thanking KCR, KTR, minister K Eshwar and Kavitha for cooperating with her.

Meanwhile, soon after Sravani announced her decision to resign, 34 BRS councillors at a media conference in the party office observed that she had acted in haste. The councillors claimed that following the happenings during the last four days they had suggested to the municipal chairperson that they would hold discussions in the afternoon."But without attending the meeting she made the announcement to resign". They said that they were pain by Sravani addressing the MLA as 'dora'. They also claimed that her allegations against Dr. Sanjay were false.