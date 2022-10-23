Jagtial: Three women killed in road mishap, 2 injured

Jagtial: In an unfortunate incident, three women died and two others injured in a road mishap near Kishanraopet of Velgatur mandal on Sunday.

The accident took place when a speeding car rammed an autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction. It is reported that the car was moving toward Velgatur from Karimnagar, the autorickshaw was on its way to Dharmaram from Dharmapuri.

A woman aged between 35 to 40 years and two teenage girls who were traveling in autorickshaw died on the spot, while the auto and another woman sustained injuries. The victims were from Dharmapuri.

The police have registered a case and shifted the bodies to hospital.