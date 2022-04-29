Jagtial: Unseasonal rains damage crops

Jagtial: Unseasonal rains disrupted normal life at several places in Jagtial on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall in the district damaged standing crops like paddy, maize and others. Mango orchards suffered huge damage as heavy winds caused fruits that were reaching harvest stages to fall down.

Paddy which was being dried at agriculture markets and farm platforms was damaged due to the sudden rainfall.

A tree fell on an auto rickshaw on Gollapalli Road crushing the vehicle completely.