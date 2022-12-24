Jagtial youth wins 30 crores in lucky draw in Dubai

Jagtial: A gulf migrant from Telangana Jagtial become a millionaire after he won a lucky draw worth Rs 30 crore in Dubai. According to the sources, Ogula Ajay (31), a native of the Thungur village in Birpur Mandal, Jagtial went to Dubai four years ago to work as a driver. He joined as a cab driver in a jewellery company in Dubai.

After a suggestion from his owner, he installed an Emirates Draw mobile app and purchased two lottery tickets. Luckily, he won 15,000,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams (Rs 30 crore) in the lucky draw. His friends and family members are celebrating the moments in his village.