Jalshakthi Abhiyan Nodal officer Pousami Basu Praises TS govt’s water retention projects

Mahabubnagar: Pousami Basu, nodal officer of Central Jalshakti Abhiyan during her inspection of various water retention and other development works in Mahabubnagar district on Monday praised the Telangana government’s efforts in successfully implementing the water retention projects that have led to drastic improvement in the ground water table in the district.



The senior IAS office, who is on her two-day tour to Mahabubnagar district, visited Nizalapur village of Musapeta mandal, Tatikonda and Kotta Molgara villages, and other regions coming under Mahbubnagar municipality and inspected the Check dams, ponds, farm ponds, water storage structures, human waste treatment plant, fish pond and oil palm plantations and learnt about the implementation of other plantation programmes to improve green cover in the district.

Earlier, the officer visited Nijalapur Check dam and recharge well and also inspected the Physio meter. The local officials explained that earlier the ground water level had gone as deep as 11 meters in the region, however after installation of the Check Dam and the recharge well, the underground water table has improved upto 4 meters and helped recharge the tube wells in the surrounding region.

Later, the nodal officer along with the district collector G Ravi Nayak inspected the farm Pond and Oota Kunta set up in the agricultural field of Tirupathaiah of Tatikonda village. The officer sought to know if there is any improvmenet in the ground water level and to what extent the irrigation has increased due to the recharge of tubewells in the region. The nodal official also inspected the Oil Palm plantation, and a Fish Pond in Kommireddypally village and later also visited the human waste treatment centre at Maulaligutta in Mahabubnagar municipality limits.

While praising the efforts of the officials to improve the ground water level and green plantation in the district, the nodal officer indicated that there is a need to bring about a change in the cropping pattern among the farmers.

District Collector G. Ravi Nayak appraised the nodal officer on various initaititives taken up by the district administration with regard to various conservation programs being implemented in the district to increase ground water, harithahaaram plantation programme for increasing forest cover and other successful implementation of programmes like construction of soak pits, establishment of feeder channel, filling in ponds and others.