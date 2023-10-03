Live
Jana Sena to enter TS poll fray, set to contest 32 seats
The Jana Sena party, headed by film hero turned political leader Pawan Kalyan, is set to foray into the electoral battle in Telangana. The party has decided to contest in 32 Assembly constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections. The party release said that the Jana Sena will fight elections from Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Nagar Kurnool, Vyra, Khammam, Munugodu, Kutbullapur, Sherlingampally, Patahcheru, Sanat Nagar, Uppal, Kothagudem, Ashwaraopet, Palakurthi, Narasmpet, Stationghanpur, Husnabad, Ramagundam, Jagtyal, Nakrekal, Huzurnagar, Manthani, Kodad, Sattupally, Warangal West, Warangal East, Malkajigiri, Khanapur, Medchal, Paliar, Ellandu, and Madhira Assembly segments. Leaders said that Jana Sena was eyeing to contest in the Assembly segments where the Andhra voters are considerably in good numbers in Telangana.