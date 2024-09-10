Janampally hurls land grab slur at ex min

Mahabubnagar: Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy has land grabbing and tampering of government land records by former minister Lakshmareddy and his associates. He said the former minister encroached government land in survey number 149 of Jadcharla and got the land parcels registered in the names of Lakshmareddy’s relatives and followers.

According to Anirudh Reddy, not only the land in an extent of 7.33 acres in survey number 149 but also 22 pits of land originally designated for the R&B road were illegally registered in the names of Lakshmareddy’s followers. He said he was providing proof as Lakshmareddy had dismissed the allegations and challenged Anirudh Reddy to provide evidence.

Anirudh Reddy explained that 3 acres were allocated to a former military employee named Matsyendranath in 1988. Out of these 3 acres, 22 pits of land, situated along Kalwakarti Road, were meant to be purchased by the government for road development. However, instead of following the legal process, Lakshmareddy’s relatives are accused of illegally registering the 22 pits in their names.

Further, Anirudh Reddy revealed that land designated for a government hospital within the same survey number was divided and registered under different names. He criticised the construction of retaining walls that blocked access to a supposed 33-ft road leading to the hospital,

claiming that the road does not exist in reality. He also alleged that land allotted to Dalits in the same survey was seized by Lakshmareddy’s associates without paying any compensation. Victims were reportedly coerced into signing away their rights through threats.

The MLA went on to criticise the construction of the government hospital, accusing Lakshmareddy of deliberately placing the hospital on low-lying land unsuitable for development. He claimed that this location was chosen for the personal benefit of Lakshmareddy’s relatives and followers, without obtaining necessary permissions from municipal and irrigation authorities.

Irrigation department official Krishna Mohan, who was present at the press meet, confirmed that no proper permissions had been obtained for the hospital construction.

Anirudh further mocked Lakshmareddy for his attempt to portray himself as a generous donor by claiming to offer land for the hospital, which, in fact, was government land that had been illegally registered by his associates.