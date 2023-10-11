Jangaon, Station Ghanpur seats: Finally BRS placates rebels with win-win deal

Warangal: Finally, a sigh of relief for the BRS leadership that has been grappling to strike peace between its leaders in Jangaon and Station Ghanpur constituencies where the sittings – Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and Thatikonda Rajaiah - were replaced by Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Kadiyam Srihari. It has been a ‘one step forward, two steps back’ for the BRS ever since it announced its candidates for the ensuing elections to the Assembly, holding back the nominee for Jangaon and replacing Rajaiah with Kadiyam for the Station Ghanpur seat.

Despite BRS working president K T Rama Rao’s pep talk, the duo had shown enough discontent, unwilling to leave their constituencies. But in the end, the duo accepted the compromise formula offered by the leadership. While Muthireddy was sworn in as the chairman of the TSRTC, Rajaiah took charge as the president of the Rythu Bandhu Samithi just in the nick of time before the ‘poll code’ came into existence on Monday (October 9).

Rajaiah has a vice-like grip over the Station Ghanpur constituency since 2009, winning four elections including a by-poll. On the other hand, Muthireddy had won Jangaon seat in 2014 and 2018. Both Kadiyam and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy are in dire need of the support from the sitting MLAs. Even though Kadiyam had won thrice from the Station Ghanpur he is in dire need of the support from Rajaiah.

Although he was elected twice to the Legislative Council from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency, Palla who has been dreaming to make it big in the active politics for the last few years has finally got the nod from BRS leadership to contest from Jangaon. It may be mentioned here that even though the BRS leadership is yet to announce Jangaon ticket for Palla, he had already started maneuvering his forces in the constituency, despite a strong opposition from Muthireddy. On Tuesday, KTR who convened a meeting with key leaders of the Jangaon constituency pacified Muthireddy to cooperate with Palla, thus putting an end to the uncertainty.