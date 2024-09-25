  • Menu
Jani Master in Police Custody Until September 28

Choreographer Jani master has been placed in police custody until 4:30 PM on September 28.

Hyderabad: Choreographer Jani master has been placed in police custody until 4:30 PM on September 28. This decision follows an investigation he is involved in. The court has ordered that he must appear before it by this deadline.

Before going to court, Jani master will undergo medical tests, and the results must be submitted to the court. The court also instructed that no harsh treatment should be used during his questioning, ensuring his rights are protected.

This news has gained a lot of attention, as Jani master is a well-known figure in the film industry. People are closely watching the developments in his case, especially how the legal system handles high-profile individuals. The focus on fair treatment raises important questions about the rights of all accused in the judicial process.

sidekick