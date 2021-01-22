Jeevan Reddy terms TRS, BJP secret pals

Hyderabad: The Congress party MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Friday lashed out at the State government for its negligent attitude towards implementing welfare programmes. He alleged that it was showing keen interest in the implementation of the three controversial farm laws of the central government in Telangana.

Citing KCR's postures before Union Ministers, he asked the CM if he was really fighting with the rival BJP leaders. He asked the CM as to why he was bowing before the BJP leaders. Speaking to media persons, he said that both TRS and BJP are secret friends.



Reddy alleged that the CM had not waived off the loans of the farmers even after two years of coming into power. He demanded that the State government extend Rs 10,000 monetary relief to all the farmers who cultivated fine quality rice. Referring to the recent untimely rains, he said "The state government had not yet conducted any survey on the issue so far. KCR is causing huge amount of losses to the farmers."

The MLC said that tribals were given only 6 per cent reservations despite the fact that their population had reached 10 per cent in the State. He claimed that 840 tribal students had lost the opportunity to pursue medicine in the state. He demanded a special session of the Assembly to pass a law to provide additional quota to the tribal people.