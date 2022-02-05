Jeevan Reddy wants sedition case booked against KCR

Karimnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's demand for a new Constitution is intended to demean democracy, said Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy here on Friday.

He demanded the CM to tender an unconditional apology to the people of the country in general and Dalits in particular. Speaking to the media persons, he said the Constitution was drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar and many other great men and because of that Constitution a separate Telangana state was created.

KCR is unfit to continue in the CM post and hence he should quit the Chief Minister post for his comments against the Constitution, Jeevan Reddy said, adding that a case of sedition should be booked against the Chief Minister.

He said the BJP leaders whose government was at the Centre remained silent and confined to staging dharnas even as KCR made highly objectionable comments against the Constitution. He alleged that the BJP and TRS leaders are misleading the people.

Both the BJP and TRS deceived Telangana and its people by failing to ensure funds in the Union budget. The parties have failed to deliver promises made to Telangana by the Congress regime in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Jeevan Reddy sought to know whether CM KCR ever met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand to fulfill the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act. He commented that KCR wants to change the Constitution to amass illegal wealth.

DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, City Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy, Choppadandi in-charge M Satyam, Md Taj, L Babu, G Srinivas Reddy and others were present.