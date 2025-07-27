Live
Jhansi Reddy tours constituency amid heavy rainfall
Hanumakonda: As widespread and continuous rains lash across the state, TPCC Vice President and Palakurthi Constituency In-charge Hanumandla Jhansi Rajender Reddy conducted a whirlwind tour of Thorrur to meet the affected residents.
From Saturday morning till evening, Jhansi Reddy, along with Congress party leaders and affiliated organizations, visited families affected by the rains, offering words of comfort and financial aid. She assured them, “I stand with your family and support you during this time,” giving them strength and hope.
In Thorrur, she visited the homes of several underprivileged families who had recently lost members due to illness. She paid respects to the deceased by garlanding their photos and offered financial assistance to seven families through the Hanumandla Jhansi Rajender Reddy Trust, supporting them in this difficult time.
She also visited the family of Bijjala Vijayalakshmi, mother of 10th Ward Councillor Bijjala Anil Madhavi, who is recovering at home after a heart surgery among others.
She called on Congress party leaders, workers, and social media warriors to stay alert and extend all possible help to people in distress.