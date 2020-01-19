Jilted lover ends life in Hyderabad

A 22-year-old youngster committed suicide here at Sanathnagar on Saturday after his girlfriend spurned his love.

Vinod, a resident of Sivajinagar in Borabanda was in a relationship with a girl. After a quarrel between the two, the girl started avoiding him who then slipped into depression and hanged himself from the ceiling.

Vinod was working as an courier delivery agent.

The family members shocked after seeing him hanging from the fan. They alerted the police, who registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.